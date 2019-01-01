Kesselrun Resources Ltd is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal focus is its Bluffpoint property located in Bluffpoint Lake Township, with portions extending into the townships of Lawrence Lake, Napanee Lake, and Barker Bay in the Kenora Mining Division of Northwestern Ontario. It also holds an interest in the Huronian Property, which is located in Moss Township, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario.