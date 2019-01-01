QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd manufactures industrial rubber products and disposable latex gloves. The firm has three primary businesses: Technical Rubber Products, Gloves, Cleanroom Products, and Others. The Gloves segment generates the majority of revenue. The Technical Rubber Products business manufactures and distributes high technical input rubber products. The Gloves business manufactures medical-grade examination gloves and specialty gloves for healthcare and industrial applications. The Cleanroom Products business sells rubber products that can be used in cleanrooms. The majority of Kossan Rubber's revenue is generated through exports outside of Malaysia.

Kossan Rubber Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kossan Rubber Indus (KSRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kossan Rubber Indus (OTCGM: KSRBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kossan Rubber Indus's (KSRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kossan Rubber Indus.

Q

What is the target price for Kossan Rubber Indus (KSRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kossan Rubber Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for Kossan Rubber Indus (KSRBF)?

A

The stock price for Kossan Rubber Indus (OTCGM: KSRBF) is $1.01 last updated Fri Feb 26 2021 14:43:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kossan Rubber Indus (KSRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kossan Rubber Indus.

Q

When is Kossan Rubber Indus (OTCGM:KSRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Kossan Rubber Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kossan Rubber Indus (KSRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kossan Rubber Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Kossan Rubber Indus (KSRBF) operate in?

A

Kossan Rubber Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.