Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd manufactures industrial rubber products and disposable latex gloves. The firm has three primary businesses: Technical Rubber Products, Gloves, Cleanroom Products, and Others. The Gloves segment generates the majority of revenue. The Technical Rubber Products business manufactures and distributes high technical input rubber products. The Gloves business manufactures medical-grade examination gloves and specialty gloves for healthcare and industrial applications. The Cleanroom Products business sells rubber products that can be used in cleanrooms. The majority of Kossan Rubber's revenue is generated through exports outside of Malaysia.