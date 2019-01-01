QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Kisoji Co Ltd operates several restaurants in Japan. The company operates through the following divisions of businesses Kisoji, Sozaiya, Suzunoren, Torikaku, Janjantei, and Uno. Through these, it offers shabu-shabu and Japanese cuisine, Japanese-style pubs, and mainly Japanese restaurants. It also manages restaurants with specialty chicken dishes, a variety of grilled meat and wineries.

Kisoji Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kisoji (KSOJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kisoji (OTCPK: KSOJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kisoji's (KSOJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kisoji.

Q

What is the target price for Kisoji (KSOJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kisoji

Q

Current Stock Price for Kisoji (KSOJF)?

A

The stock price for Kisoji (OTCPK: KSOJF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kisoji (KSOJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kisoji.

Q

When is Kisoji (OTCPK:KSOJF) reporting earnings?

A

Kisoji does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kisoji (KSOJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kisoji.

Q

What sector and industry does Kisoji (KSOJF) operate in?

A

Kisoji is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.