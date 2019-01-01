ñol

Contagious Gaming
(OTCPK:KSMRF)
0.0225
00
At close: May 3
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.3K
Mkt Cap850.2K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Contagious Gaming (OTC:KSMRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Contagious Gaming reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Contagious Gaming using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Contagious Gaming Questions & Answers

Q
When is Contagious Gaming (OTCPK:KSMRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Contagious Gaming

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Contagious Gaming (OTCPK:KSMRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Contagious Gaming

Q
What were Contagious Gaming’s (OTCPK:KSMRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Contagious Gaming

