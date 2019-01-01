Comments

Kushikatsu Tanaka

KSHTFOTCGM
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed

Kushikatsu Tanaka (KSHTF) Forecast

NewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Kushikatsu Tanaka (OTC:KSHTF) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Kushikatsu Tanaka Stock (OTC: KSHTF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-
Close-
Volume / Avg.0 / 23.00
Day Range- - -
52 Wk Range- - -
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeOTC
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover999.99

Recent News

No news found

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About
Sector
Consumer Cyclical
Industry
N/A
Kushikatsu Tanaka Holdings Co is engaged in operating restaurant in Japan. The company operates Kush...
Show More

Compare

EPS better than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
KSHTF

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Kushikatsu Tanaka (KSHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kushikatsu Tanaka (OTCGM:KSHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Kushikatsu Tanaka (KSHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kushikatsu Tanaka.

Q

What is the target price for Kushikatsu Tanaka (KSHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kushikatsu Tanaka.

Q

What is the forecast for Kushikatsu Tanaka (KSHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kushikatsu Tanaka to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Kushikatsu Tanaka (KSHTF)?

A

The stock price for Kushikatsu Tanaka (OTCGM: KSHTF) is $ last updated December 31, 1969 at 7:00 PM EST.

Q

Does Kushikatsu Tanaka (KSHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kushikatsu Tanaka.

Q

When is Kushikatsu Tanaka (OTCGM:KSHTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kushikatsu Tanaka does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kushikatsu Tanaka (KSHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kushikatsu Tanaka.

Q

What sector and industry does Kushikatsu Tanaka (KSHTF) operate in?

A

Kushikatsu Tanaka is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Restaurants industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.