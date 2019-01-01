Comments

Koshidaka Holdings

KSHDFOTCPK
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed
Koshidaka Holdings (KSHDF) ForecastNews

Earnings

Koshidaka Holdings (KSHDF) OptionsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Koshidaka Holdings (OTC:KSHDF) Stock, Earnings Estimates, EPS, And Revenue

Koshidaka Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue
(as of May 31)
$61B

Analyze the earnings history of Koshidaka Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Koshidaka Holdings (KSHDF) Earnings Per Share

Quarterly Earnings Surprise Amount

no data available to display
Fiscal Quarter EndDate ReportedActual EPSEstimated EPSSurprise %

Koshidaka Holdings (KSHDF) Revenue

Quarterly Revenue Surprise Amount

no data available to display
Fiscal Quarter EndDate ReportedActual RevenueEstimated RevenueSurprise %

FAQ

Q

When is Koshidaka Holdings (OTCPK:KSHDF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for Koshidaka Holdings

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Koshidaka Holdings (OTCPK:KSHDF)?

A

There are no earnings for Koshidaka Holdings

Q

What were Koshidaka Holdings’s (OTCPK:KSHDF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for Koshidaka Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved