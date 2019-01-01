Comments

Koshidaka Holdings

KSHDFOTCPK
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed
Koshidaka Holdings (KSHDF) ForecastNewsEarningsKoshidaka Holdings (KSHDF) OptionsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider Trades

Short Interest

Koshidaka Holdings (OTC:KSHDF) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd (OTC:KSHDF) increased during the last reporting period, rising from 22.39K to 36.55K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for Koshidaka Holdings gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Koshidaka Holdings's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

Short Interest
36.55K
Short Interest %
Days to Cover
999.99
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved