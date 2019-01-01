Kerry Properties is one of the leading Hong Kong-based property developers. The company was listed in 1996, and is 59% owned by Kerry Group. Kerry Properties retains a 42% ownership in Kerry Logistics, a subsidiary spun off in November 2013. In June 2019, Kuok Khoon Hua, the son of the company's founder Robert Kuok, took over as CEO. The previous CEO, Wong Siu Kon, will remain chairman.In recent years, the company derived 60% of its operating income from property development activities, with the balance coming from rental incomes. With fewer development projects in Hong Kong ahead along with the growth of China portfolio, China rental portfolio will become the dominant earnings driver.