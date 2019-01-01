QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.2K
Div / Yield
0.17/5.68%
52 Wk
2.48 - 3.47
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
24.28
Open
-
P/E
4.29
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kerry Properties is one of the leading Hong Kong-based property developers. The company was listed in 1996, and is 59% owned by Kerry Group. Kerry Properties retains a 42% ownership in Kerry Logistics, a subsidiary spun off in November 2013. In June 2019, Kuok Khoon Hua, the son of the company's founder Robert Kuok, took over as CEO. The previous CEO, Wong Siu Kon, will remain chairman.In recent years, the company derived 60% of its operating income from property development activities, with the balance coming from rental incomes. With fewer development projects in Hong Kong ahead along with the growth of China portfolio, China rental portfolio will become the dominant earnings driver.

Kerry Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kerry Properties (KRYPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kerry Properties (OTCPK: KRYPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kerry Properties's (KRYPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kerry Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Kerry Properties (KRYPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kerry Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Kerry Properties (KRYPF)?

A

The stock price for Kerry Properties (OTCPK: KRYPF) is $3.06 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:47:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kerry Properties (KRYPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kerry Properties.

Q

When is Kerry Properties (OTCPK:KRYPF) reporting earnings?

A

Kerry Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kerry Properties (KRYPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kerry Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Kerry Properties (KRYPF) operate in?

A

Kerry Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.