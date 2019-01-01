QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
14.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
35.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
KRM22 PLC is a closed-ended investment company. The company has been established to create value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target Investee Companies in the technology and software sector, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets. It intends to invest and take controlling stakes in businesses or minority stakes that are intended to create value for investors. The company is in the intention for investments to be made using cash and equity which may also include earn-out payments, subject to the investee company achieving certain key financial performance conditions. geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the USA and has a presence in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KRM22 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KRM22 (KRMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KRM22 (OTCPK: KRMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KRM22's (KRMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KRM22.

Q

What is the target price for KRM22 (KRMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KRM22

Q

Current Stock Price for KRM22 (KRMCF)?

A

The stock price for KRM22 (OTCPK: KRMCF) is $0.4 last updated Wed Sep 23 2020 16:33:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KRM22 (KRMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KRM22.

Q

When is KRM22 (OTCPK:KRMCF) reporting earnings?

A

KRM22 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KRM22 (KRMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KRM22.

Q

What sector and industry does KRM22 (KRMCF) operate in?

A

KRM22 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.