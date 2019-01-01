KRM22 PLC is a closed-ended investment company. The company has been established to create value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target Investee Companies in the technology and software sector, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets. It intends to invest and take controlling stakes in businesses or minority stakes that are intended to create value for investors. The company is in the intention for investments to be made using cash and equity which may also include earn-out payments, subject to the investee company achieving certain key financial performance conditions. geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the USA and has a presence in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the world.