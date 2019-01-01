Kraken Robotics Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors and underwater robotic systems. It operates in the business segments of Sensors and Platforms which is the design, manufacture, and sale and provision of services for underwater sonar and laser scanner sensor equipment and underwater vehicle platform; and Power which is the design, manufacture, and sale of subsea power equipment such as drives, thrusters, and batteries. A majority of the revenue is derived from the Sensors and Platforms segment. Its products include AquaPix InSAS, KATFISH, ThunderFish, Tentacle Winch, and others. Geographically, the group operates in Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other countries.