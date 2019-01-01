QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/76K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
56.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
201.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kraken Robotics Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors and underwater robotic systems. It operates in the business segments of Sensors and Platforms which is the design, manufacture, and sale and provision of services for underwater sonar and laser scanner sensor equipment and underwater vehicle platform; and Power which is the design, manufacture, and sale of subsea power equipment such as drives, thrusters, and batteries. A majority of the revenue is derived from the Sensors and Platforms segment. Its products include AquaPix InSAS, KATFISH, ThunderFish, Tentacle Winch, and others. Geographically, the group operates in Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kraken Robotics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kraken Robotics (KRKNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kraken Robotics (OTCQB: KRKNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kraken Robotics's (KRKNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kraken Robotics.

Q

What is the target price for Kraken Robotics (KRKNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kraken Robotics

Q

Current Stock Price for Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)?

A

The stock price for Kraken Robotics (OTCQB: KRKNF) is $0.283 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:51:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kraken Robotics (KRKNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kraken Robotics.

Q

When is Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF) reporting earnings?

A

Kraken Robotics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kraken Robotics (KRKNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kraken Robotics.

Q

What sector and industry does Kraken Robotics (KRKNF) operate in?

A

Kraken Robotics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.