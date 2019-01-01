The Keg Royalties Income Fund is a Canada based company. The organization works under the Restaurant business sector. The target market of this company is those people who want higher end casual dining experience. Two main products of this company are High-quality steak and Prime-Rib. Other business is providing Keg Bar. The business model of this company is that all Keg restaurants are placed under it, so the majority of its revenue is in the form of royalty income.