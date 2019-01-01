QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.89/7.48%
52 Wk
10.39 - 13.39
Mkt Cap
135.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.66
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
The Keg Royalties Income Fund is a Canada based company. The organization works under the Restaurant business sector. The target market of this company is those people who want higher end casual dining experience. Two main products of this company are High-quality steak and Prime-Rib. Other business is providing Keg Bar. The business model of this company is that all Keg restaurants are placed under it, so the majority of its revenue is in the form of royalty income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

The Keg Royalties Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Keg Royalties Income (KRIUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Keg Royalties Income (OTC: KRIUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Keg Royalties Income's (KRIUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The Keg Royalties Income.

Q

What is the target price for The Keg Royalties Income (KRIUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for The Keg Royalties Income

Q

Current Stock Price for The Keg Royalties Income (KRIUF)?

A

The stock price for The Keg Royalties Income (OTC: KRIUF) is $11.9 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:51:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Keg Royalties Income (KRIUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 19, 2006.

Q

When is The Keg Royalties Income (OTC:KRIUF) reporting earnings?

A

The Keg Royalties Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The Keg Royalties Income (KRIUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Keg Royalties Income.

Q

What sector and industry does The Keg Royalties Income (KRIUF) operate in?

A

The Keg Royalties Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.