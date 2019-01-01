QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.57/7.00%
52 Wk
8.06 - 8.73
Mkt Cap
80.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
9.9M
Outstanding
KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

KP Tissue Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KP Tissue (KPTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KP Tissue (OTCPK: KPTSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KP Tissue's (KPTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KP Tissue.

Q

What is the target price for KP Tissue (KPTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KP Tissue

Q

Current Stock Price for KP Tissue (KPTSF)?

A

The stock price for KP Tissue (OTCPK: KPTSF) is $8.2 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:39:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KP Tissue (KPTSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2018.

Q

When is KP Tissue (OTCPK:KPTSF) reporting earnings?

A

KP Tissue does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KP Tissue (KPTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KP Tissue.

Q

What sector and industry does KP Tissue (KPTSF) operate in?

A

KP Tissue is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.