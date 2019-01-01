Kansai Paint Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of coatings and paint products. The company sells five primary types of products: automotive coatings; automotive refinish coatings; decorative coatings; protection coatings; and industrial coatings. The firm's automotive coatings include clear coat paints, top coat paints, and primers. The industrial coatings include paint and coatings for bridges, roads, storage tanks, power plants, and manufacturing facilities. Kansai Paint sells its products primarily to the automotive, marine, and construction industries.