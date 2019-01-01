QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.13/1.26%
52 Wk
10.53 - 14.42
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
32.73
Open
-
P/E
26.61
EPS
12.04
Shares
514M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Kansai Paint Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of coatings and paint products. The company sells five primary types of products: automotive coatings; automotive refinish coatings; decorative coatings; protection coatings; and industrial coatings. The firm's automotive coatings include clear coat paints, top coat paints, and primers. The industrial coatings include paint and coatings for bridges, roads, storage tanks, power plants, and manufacturing facilities. Kansai Paint sells its products primarily to the automotive, marine, and construction industries.

Kansai Paint Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kansai Paint (KPTCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kansai Paint (OTCPK: KPTCY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kansai Paint's (KPTCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kansai Paint.

Q

What is the target price for Kansai Paint (KPTCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kansai Paint

Q

Current Stock Price for Kansai Paint (KPTCY)?

A

The stock price for Kansai Paint (OTCPK: KPTCY) is $10.53 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 18:13:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kansai Paint (KPTCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kansai Paint.

Q

When is Kansai Paint (OTCPK:KPTCY) reporting earnings?

A

Kansai Paint does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kansai Paint (KPTCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kansai Paint.

Q

What sector and industry does Kansai Paint (KPTCY) operate in?

A

Kansai Paint is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.