Kimberly Parry Organics Corp develops luxurious spa products that harness the power of botanicals and aromatherapy. The firm's product portfolio encompasses organic skincare, organic bath and body products, organic mom and baby care, and organic spa treatments for destination, resort, and day spas. Its products are marketed to resorts, spas, retail outlets, and over the internet. The company is focused on the manufacture of its product line and on the acquisition of companies that are USDA certified organic and possessing both patents and product distribution.