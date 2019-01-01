QQQ
Kimberly Parry Organics Corp develops luxurious spa products that harness the power of botanicals and aromatherapy. The firm's product portfolio encompasses organic skincare, organic bath and body products, organic mom and baby care, and organic spa treatments for destination, resort, and day spas. Its products are marketed to resorts, spas, retail outlets, and over the internet. The company is focused on the manufacture of its product line and on the acquisition of companies that are USDA certified organic and possessing both patents and product distribution.

Kimberly Parry Organics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kimberly Parry Organics (KPOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCEM: KPOC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kimberly Parry Organics's (KPOC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kimberly Parry Organics.

Q

What is the target price for Kimberly Parry Organics (KPOC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kimberly Parry Organics

Q

Current Stock Price for Kimberly Parry Organics (KPOC)?

A

The stock price for Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCEM: KPOC) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 16:51:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kimberly Parry Organics (KPOC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kimberly Parry Organics.

Q

When is Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCEM:KPOC) reporting earnings?

A

Kimberly Parry Organics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kimberly Parry Organics (KPOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kimberly Parry Organics.

Q

What sector and industry does Kimberly Parry Organics (KPOC) operate in?

A

Kimberly Parry Organics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.