Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing leading edge technologies and intellectual property for the communications market. The company is into Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. It develops advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. The company derives all of its revenues from a single product segment being wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and services.