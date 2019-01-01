QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.04/2.08%
52 Wk
1.72 - 2.2
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
86.43
Open
P/E
22.32
EPS
0.01
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Keppel DC REIT is a real estate investment trust focusing on data centers. Its portfolio, valued at more than SGD 2.9 billion, consists of 20 properties spread across eight countries in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, which include Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Ireland. Property types consist of colocation, fully fitted, and shell and core data centers. The trust is externally managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., and parent company Keppel Corporation Limited owns around a 23% stake in the trust.

Keppel DC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keppel DC (KPDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keppel DC (OTC: KPDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keppel DC's (KPDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keppel DC.

Q

What is the target price for Keppel DC (KPDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keppel DC

Q

Current Stock Price for Keppel DC (KPDCF)?

A

The stock price for Keppel DC (OTC: KPDCF) is $1.76 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 17:15:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keppel DC (KPDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keppel DC.

Q

When is Keppel DC (OTC:KPDCF) reporting earnings?

A

Keppel DC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keppel DC (KPDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keppel DC.

Q

What sector and industry does Keppel DC (KPDCF) operate in?

A

Keppel DC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.