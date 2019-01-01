Keppel DC REIT is a real estate investment trust focusing on data centers. Its portfolio, valued at more than SGD 2.9 billion, consists of 20 properties spread across eight countries in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, which include Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Ireland. Property types consist of colocation, fully fitted, and shell and core data centers. The trust is externally managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., and parent company Keppel Corporation Limited owns around a 23% stake in the trust.