Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.7K
Div / Yield
0.48/0.90%
52 Wk
45.55 - 76.29
Mkt Cap
8.6B
Payout Ratio
19.95
Open
-
P/E
22.87
EPS
71.54
Shares
160.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd is producing and marketing automotive lighting equipment, such as LED taillights, headlights, and fog lights, aircraft parts, interior and exterior lights, and electrical equipment. The company's products are used in the transportation industry including automobiles, aviation, railways, shipping, and traffic systems. Koito Manufacturing generates the majority of its revenue in Japan, China, and North America. Other regions are Other Asia and Europe.

Koito Manufacturing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koito Manufacturing (OTCPK: KOTMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koito Manufacturing's (KOTMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koito Manufacturing.

Q

What is the target price for Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koito Manufacturing

Q

Current Stock Price for Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)?

A

The stock price for Koito Manufacturing (OTCPK: KOTMY) is $53.395 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koito Manufacturing.

Q

When is Koito Manufacturing (OTCPK:KOTMY) reporting earnings?

A

Koito Manufacturing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koito Manufacturing.

Q

What sector and industry does Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY) operate in?

A

Koito Manufacturing is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.