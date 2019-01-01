QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.85 - 24.72
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.14
Shares
247.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kojamo Oyj is a real estate investment company. It offers rental apartments and housing services in Finnish growth centers. Kojamo group's business operations are divided into two segments: Lumo and VVO. Lumo is a housing solution that offers rental housing and next-generation services in growth centers around Finland. Its non-commercial segment, VVO offers homes whose rents are determined following the cost-price principle. Kojamo operates in the seven main urban regions of Finland, focusing on the demand for rental apartments especially in the Helsinki region.

Analyst Ratings

Kojamo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kojamo (KOJAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kojamo (OTCGM: KOJAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kojamo's (KOJAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kojamo.

Q

What is the target price for Kojamo (KOJAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kojamo

Q

Current Stock Price for Kojamo (KOJAF)?

A

The stock price for Kojamo (OTCGM: KOJAF) is $24.62 last updated Tue Aug 17 2021 17:06:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kojamo (KOJAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kojamo.

Q

When is Kojamo (OTCGM:KOJAF) reporting earnings?

A

Kojamo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kojamo (KOJAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kojamo.

Q

What sector and industry does Kojamo (KOJAF) operate in?

A

Kojamo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.