Kojamo Oyj is a real estate investment company. It offers rental apartments and housing services in Finnish growth centers. Kojamo group's business operations are divided into two segments: Lumo and VVO. Lumo is a housing solution that offers rental housing and next-generation services in growth centers around Finland. Its non-commercial segment, VVO offers homes whose rents are determined following the cost-price principle. Kojamo operates in the seven main urban regions of Finland, focusing on the demand for rental apartments especially in the Helsinki region.