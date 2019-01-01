ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KONE
(OTCPK:KNYJY)
25.78
0.50[1.98%]
At close: May 27
25.56
-0.2200[-0.85%]
After Hours: 8:09AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.61 - 25.78
52 Week High/Low22.01 - 42.55
Open / Close25.65 / 25.78
Float / Outstanding- / 1B
Vol / Avg.40.2K / 83.9K
Mkt Cap26.7B
P/E25.61
50d Avg. Price24.8
Div / Yield1.16/4.57%
Payout Ratio112.4
EPS0.13
Total Float-

KONE (OTC:KNYJY), Dividends

KONE issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash KONE generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 28, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

KONE Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next KONE (KNYJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for KONE. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.95 on March 22, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own KONE (KNYJY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for KONE (KNYJY). The last dividend payout was on March 22, 2013 and was $0.95

Q
How much per share is the next KONE (KNYJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for KONE (KNYJY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.95 on March 22, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for KONE (OTCPK:KNYJY)?
A

KONE has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for KONE (KNYJY) was $0.95 and was paid out next on March 22, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.