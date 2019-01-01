Kintetsu Department Store CO., Ltd. is principally engaged in operating department store business in the Kansai region of Japan. The company offers a broad range of merchandise, including apparel, cosmetics, medicine, jewelry, accessories, travel goods, household electric appliances, and other. Kintetsu Department Store provides complementary functions, including restaurants, coffee shops, and other services, like hotel delivery service, home delivery service, luggage storage, sightseeing information services, and other.