Kintetsu Department Store CO., Ltd. is principally engaged in operating department store business in the Kansai region of Japan. The company offers a broad range of merchandise, including apparel, cosmetics, medicine, jewelry, accessories, travel goods, household electric appliances, and other. Kintetsu Department Store provides complementary functions, including restaurants, coffee shops, and other services, like hotel delivery service, home delivery service, luggage storage, sightseeing information services, and other.

Kintetsu Department Store Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kintetsu Department Store (KNTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kintetsu Department Store (OTCPK: KNTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kintetsu Department Store's (KNTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kintetsu Department Store.

Q

What is the target price for Kintetsu Department Store (KNTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kintetsu Department Store

Q

Current Stock Price for Kintetsu Department Store (KNTTF)?

A

The stock price for Kintetsu Department Store (OTCPK: KNTTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kintetsu Department Store (KNTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kintetsu Department Store.

Q

When is Kintetsu Department Store (OTCPK:KNTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kintetsu Department Store does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kintetsu Department Store (KNTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kintetsu Department Store.

Q

What sector and industry does Kintetsu Department Store (KNTTF) operate in?

A

Kintetsu Department Store is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.