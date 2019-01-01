QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.11 - 11.8
Mkt Cap
476.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
369.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Kintor Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kintor Pharmaceutical (KNTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kintor Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: KNTPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kintor Pharmaceutical's (KNTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kintor Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Kintor Pharmaceutical (KNTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kintor Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Kintor Pharmaceutical (KNTPF)?

A

The stock price for Kintor Pharmaceutical (OTCPK: KNTPF) is $1.29 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:43:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kintor Pharmaceutical (KNTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kintor Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Kintor Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:KNTPF) reporting earnings?

A

Kintor Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kintor Pharmaceutical (KNTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kintor Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Kintor Pharmaceutical (KNTPF) operate in?

A

Kintor Pharmaceutical is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.