Knorr-Bremse AG is engaged in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of Automotive parts. It operates its business activities in two divisions: Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. Its product portfolio comprises Braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electric and control technology; digital solutions; couplers; signal systems; pneumatic braking systems; energy supply and distribution systems; wiper and wash systems; and others. Its geographical segments are Europe/Africa, North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific.