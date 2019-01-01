QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Knorr-Bremse AG is engaged in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of Automotive parts. It operates its business activities in two divisions: Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. Its product portfolio comprises Braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electric and control technology; digital solutions; couplers; signal systems; pneumatic braking systems; energy supply and distribution systems; wiper and wash systems; and others. Its geographical segments are Europe/Africa, North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific.

Knorr-Bremse Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCPK: KNRRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Knorr-Bremse's (KNRRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Knorr-Bremse.

Q

What is the target price for Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Knorr-Bremse

Q

Current Stock Price for Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY)?

A

The stock price for Knorr-Bremse (OTCPK: KNRRY) is $24.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Knorr-Bremse.

Q

When is Knorr-Bremse (OTCPK:KNRRY) reporting earnings?

A

Knorr-Bremse does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Knorr-Bremse.

Q

What sector and industry does Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) operate in?

A

Knorr-Bremse is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.