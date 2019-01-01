QQQ
Kainos Group PLC provides information technology services, consulting and software solutions. It is structured into two divisions namely Digital Services and Workday Practice. Digital Services include full life cycle development and support of digital solutions for government and commercial customers. Workday Practice includes includes cloud-based software for Human Capital Management and Financial Management and Planning. The company derives majority of its revenues from the Digital Services segment.

Kainos Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kainos Group (KNNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kainos Group (OTCPK: KNNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kainos Group's (KNNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kainos Group.

Q

What is the target price for Kainos Group (KNNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kainos Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Kainos Group (KNNNF)?

A

The stock price for Kainos Group (OTCPK: KNNNF) is $25.55 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 16:28:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kainos Group (KNNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kainos Group.

Q

When is Kainos Group (OTCPK:KNNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Kainos Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kainos Group (KNNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kainos Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Kainos Group (KNNNF) operate in?

A

Kainos Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.