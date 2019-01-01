Kingsmen Resources Ltd is an exploration and mining development company. The company is in exploration stage engaged in acquisition and exploration of precious metals on mineral properties. It is operating the NI-43-101 compliant silver, gold and tellurium resource in the historical Hostotipaquillo mining district of Mexico. The company's La Trini Project is located in the Jalisco silver belt is dominated by andesites and minor rhyolites-rhyodacites.