QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
27.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kingsmen Resources Ltd is an exploration and mining development company. The company is in exploration stage engaged in acquisition and exploration of precious metals on mineral properties. It is operating the NI-43-101 compliant silver, gold and tellurium resource in the historical Hostotipaquillo mining district of Mexico. The company's La Trini Project is located in the Jalisco silver belt is dominated by andesites and minor rhyolites-rhyodacites.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kingsmen Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingsmen Resources (KNGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingsmen Resources (OTCQB: KNGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingsmen Resources's (KNGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingsmen Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Kingsmen Resources (KNGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingsmen Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingsmen Resources (KNGRF)?

A

The stock price for Kingsmen Resources (OTCQB: KNGRF) is $0.0821 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:36:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingsmen Resources (KNGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingsmen Resources.

Q

When is Kingsmen Resources (OTCQB:KNGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingsmen Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingsmen Resources (KNGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingsmen Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingsmen Resources (KNGRF) operate in?

A

Kingsmen Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.