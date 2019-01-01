ñol

Komatsu (OTC:KMTUF), Dividends

Komatsu issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Komatsu generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

271.6%

Annual Dividend

$96.0

Last Dividend

Sep 30, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Komatsu Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Komatsu (KMTUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Komatsu. The last dividend paid out to investors was $48.00 on October 1, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Komatsu (KMTUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Komatsu (KMTUF). The last dividend payout was on October 1, 2018 and was $48.00

Q
How much per share is the next Komatsu (KMTUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Komatsu (KMTUF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $48.00 on October 1, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUF)?
A

Komatsu has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Komatsu (KMTUF) was $48.00 and was paid out next on October 1, 2018.

