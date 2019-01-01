ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs
(OTCPK:KMSWF)
0.1325
00
At close: May 26
0.1244
-0.0081[-6.11%]
After Hours: 7:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 679.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 24.6K
Mkt Cap90.1M
P/E99.05
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield0/2.91%
Payout Ratio285.71
EPS-
Total Float-

Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (OTC:KMSWF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (OTCPK:KMSWF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (OTCPK:KMSWF)?
A

There are no earnings for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs

Q
What were Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs’s (OTCPK:KMSWF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.