QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.6K
Div / Yield
0/3.09%
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
85.2M
Payout Ratio
285.71
Open
-
P/E
92.96
Shares
681.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company involved in the footwear business. The company focuses on the production of athletic, lifestyle shoes, rugged footwear, and children's shoes. The operating segments of the group are Manufacturing and sale of footwear products; and Property Investment. It derives a majority of revenue from the Manufacturing and sale of footwear products. Geographically, the group has a business presence in the US, Asia, Europe and Other countries, of which key revenue is generated from Europe and Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (KMSWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (OTCPK: KMSWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs's (KMSWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (KMSWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (KMSWF)?

A

The stock price for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (OTCPK: KMSWF) is $0.1251 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:20:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (KMSWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs.

Q

When is Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (OTCPK:KMSWF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (KMSWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs (KMSWF) operate in?

A

Kingmaker Footwear Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.