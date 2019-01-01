Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company involved in the footwear business. The company focuses on the production of athletic, lifestyle shoes, rugged footwear, and children's shoes. The operating segments of the group are Manufacturing and sale of footwear products; and Property Investment. It derives a majority of revenue from the Manufacturing and sale of footwear products. Geographically, the group has a business presence in the US, Asia, Europe and Other countries, of which key revenue is generated from Europe and Asia.