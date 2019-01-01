QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kenmare Resources PLC is a mining company. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its product types are ilmenite, zircon, rutile, and concentrates. Concentrates include secondary zircon and mineral sands. The sale of ilmenite accounts for the majority of its revenue. Its geographical segments are China, Italy, the United States, and the Rest of the world.

Analyst Ratings

Kenmare Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kenmare Resources (KMRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kenmare Resources (OTCPK: KMRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kenmare Resources's (KMRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kenmare Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Kenmare Resources (KMRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kenmare Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Kenmare Resources (KMRPF)?

A

The stock price for Kenmare Resources (OTCPK: KMRPF) is $5.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:31:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kenmare Resources (KMRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kenmare Resources.

Q

When is Kenmare Resources (OTCPK:KMRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Kenmare Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kenmare Resources (KMRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kenmare Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Kenmare Resources (KMRPF) operate in?

A

Kenmare Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.