Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
1.08/2.57%
52 Wk
29.25 - 47.4
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.14
EPS
18.17
Shares
188.9M
Outstanding
Komercni Banka AS is a universal bank providing a wide range of retail, corporate, and investment banking activities. These activities are complemented by specialized financial services provided by its subsidiaries. The bank operates primarily in the Czech Republic, as well as providing some services to corporate clients in Slovakia. The bank's strategy emphasizes long-term client relationships and creating solutions based on client feedback. Most of the bank's net revenue is net interest income primarily from loans and advances to customers. The bank's loan portfolio is tilted toward the real estate, wholesale, and transportation industries, as well as public administration.

Komercni Banka Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Komercni Banka (KMERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Komercni Banka (OTCPK: KMERF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Komercni Banka's (KMERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Komercni Banka.

Q

What is the target price for Komercni Banka (KMERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Komercni Banka

Q

Current Stock Price for Komercni Banka (KMERF)?

A

The stock price for Komercni Banka (OTCPK: KMERF) is $42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:31:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Komercni Banka (KMERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Komercni Banka.

Q

When is Komercni Banka (OTCPK:KMERF) reporting earnings?

A

Komercni Banka does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Komercni Banka (KMERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Komercni Banka.

Q

What sector and industry does Komercni Banka (KMERF) operate in?

A

Komercni Banka is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.