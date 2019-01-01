QQQ
Kermode Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It is committed to the exploration, and development of new prospects in a quest to define gold deposit. The company's core assets include the Eastgate Gold Project, a high grade, low sulfidation epithermal gold system located near Reno Nevada, and the Jackson's Arm Gold Deposit located in Newfoundland, Canada.

Kermode Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kermode Resources (KMDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kermode Resources (OTCPK: KMDRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kermode Resources's (KMDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kermode Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Kermode Resources (KMDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kermode Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Kermode Resources (KMDRF)?

A

The stock price for Kermode Resources (OTCPK: KMDRF) is $0.0301 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:57:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kermode Resources (KMDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kermode Resources.

Q

When is Kermode Resources (OTCPK:KMDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Kermode Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kermode Resources (KMDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kermode Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Kermode Resources (KMDRF) operate in?

A

Kermode Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.