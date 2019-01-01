QQQ
Komax Holding AG is a provider of solutions for multiple industry types in Switzerland. Its business flows through four market segments. The core business is the automotive market segment, which accounts for more than 80% of revenues. The other three segments are aerospace, data/telecom, and industrial.

Komax Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Komax Holding (KMAAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Komax Holding (OTCPK: KMAAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Komax Holding's (KMAAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Komax Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Komax Holding (KMAAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Komax Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Komax Holding (KMAAF)?

A

The stock price for Komax Holding (OTCPK: KMAAF) is $242 last updated Mon Apr 05 2021 14:22:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Komax Holding (KMAAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Komax Holding.

Q

When is Komax Holding (OTCPK:KMAAF) reporting earnings?

A

Komax Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Komax Holding (KMAAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Komax Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Komax Holding (KMAAF) operate in?

A

Komax Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.