Kunlun Energy
(OTCPK:KLYCY)
8.70
0.36[4.32%]
At close: May 27
9.07
0.3700[4.25%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low8.7 - 8.7
52 Week High/Low7.2 - 14.5
Open / Close8.7 / 8.7
Float / Outstanding- / 865.9M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 1.7K
Mkt Cap7.5B
P/E9.35
50d Avg. Price8.64
Div / Yield0.33/3.93%
Payout Ratio421.24
EPS-
Total Float-

Kunlun Energy (OTC:KLYCY), Dividends

Kunlun Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kunlun Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kunlun Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kunlun Energy (KLYCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kunlun Energy.

Q
What date did I need to own Kunlun Energy (KLYCY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kunlun Energy.

Q
How much per share is the next Kunlun Energy (KLYCY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Kunlun Energy (KLYCY) will be on May 16, 2012 and will be $1.37

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kunlun Energy (OTCPK:KLYCY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kunlun Energy.

