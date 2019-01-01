Kunlun Energy Co Ltd is an integrated oil and gas service company. The firm is engaged in multiple activities which include exploration and production operations at its oils fields located internationally, operating natural gas pipeline mainly providing support services to the oil and gas industry, and offers processing and storage facilities of liquified natural gas(LNG), and sale of sale of LNG and liquified petroleum gas across China. It operating segments include Natural Gas Sales, LNG Processing and Terminal, Natural Gas Pipeline and Exploration and Production.