Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd harvests oil palm and rubber plantations in Southeast Asia. On top of utilizing the plantations, the company manufactures fatty acids and alcohols, oleochemicals, soaps, rubber gloves, and other specialty chemicals. Through acquisitions, the company has been able to obtain multiple storage facilities and establish a global reach. Customers can use the goods to create lubricants, cosmetics, paints, food, inks, and other products. The company has also branched out into property development and retail. It has developed commercial and residential areas in Asia and created townships with businesses and homes mixed in the same community.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLKBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kuala Lumpur Kepong (OTCPK: KLKBY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kuala Lumpur Kepong's (KLKBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kuala Lumpur Kepong.

Q

What is the target price for Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLKBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kuala Lumpur Kepong

Q

Current Stock Price for Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLKBY)?

A

The stock price for Kuala Lumpur Kepong (OTCPK: KLKBY) is $4.85 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 14:57:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLKBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 20, 2013.

Q

When is Kuala Lumpur Kepong (OTCPK:KLKBY) reporting earnings?

A

Kuala Lumpur Kepong does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLKBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kuala Lumpur Kepong.

Q

What sector and industry does Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLKBY) operate in?

A

Kuala Lumpur Kepong is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.