Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd harvests oil palm and rubber plantations in Southeast Asia. On top of utilizing the plantations, the company manufactures fatty acids and alcohols, oleochemicals, soaps, rubber gloves, and other specialty chemicals. Through acquisitions, the company has been able to obtain multiple storage facilities and establish a global reach. Customers can use the goods to create lubricants, cosmetics, paints, food, inks, and other products. The company has also branched out into property development and retail. It has developed commercial and residential areas in Asia and created townships with businesses and homes mixed in the same community.