Kenorland Minerals Stock (OTC:KLDCF), Quotes and News Summary

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.0.1K / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.08
Kenorland Minerals Ltd operates as a mineral exploration company. The company focuses on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Kenorland Minerals serves customers worldwide. Its projects include Frotet project, Healy project, Tanacross project, among others.
Kenorland Minerals Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Kenorland Minerals (KLDCF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Kenorland Minerals (OTCQX: KLDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Kenorland Minerals's (KLDCF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Kenorland Minerals.

Q
What is the target price for Kenorland Minerals (KLDCF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Kenorland Minerals

Q
Current Stock Price for Kenorland Minerals (KLDCF)?
A

The stock price for Kenorland Minerals (OTCQX: KLDCF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Kenorland Minerals (KLDCF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kenorland Minerals.

Q
When is Kenorland Minerals (OTCQX:KLDCF) reporting earnings?
A

Kenorland Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Kenorland Minerals (KLDCF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Kenorland Minerals.

Q
What sector and industry does Kenorland Minerals (KLDCF) operate in?
A

Kenorland Minerals is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.