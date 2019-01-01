QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Analyst Ratings

CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. (KKUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. (OTCEM: KKUR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc.'s (KKUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc..

Q

What is the target price for CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. (KKUR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc.

Q

Current Stock Price for CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. (KKUR)?

A

The stock price for CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. (OTCEM: KKUR) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:40:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. (KKUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc..

Q

When is CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. (OTCEM:KKUR) reporting earnings?

A

CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. (KKUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc..

Q

What sector and industry does CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. (KKUR) operate in?

A

CHROMOCURE INC by Chromocure, Inc. is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.