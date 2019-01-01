QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.1K
Div / Yield
0.14/0.76%
52 Wk
12.83 - 19.94
Mkt Cap
604.5M
Payout Ratio
7.48
Open
-
P/E
11.16
EPS
3.79
Shares
33.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a Japan-based company. It operates in five business divisions including textile, pharmaceutical, machinery related, real estate and other business. Its textile business includes clothing items and brand licenses including innerwear and legwear. The pharmaceutical business offers medicines centered on cardiac drugs and vitamin drugs. Machinery business is engaged in developing and proposing various products corresponding to environment-oriented based on cultivated technology. Real estate business is engaged in developing and leasing shopping centers, and comprehensive model home park sites. Katakura is also engaged in the production and sale of honey bees for breeding, agrochemicals, and sale of honey produced.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Katakura Industries Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Katakura Industries Co (KKRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Katakura Industries Co (OTCPK: KKRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Katakura Industries Co's (KKRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Katakura Industries Co.

Q

What is the target price for Katakura Industries Co (KKRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Katakura Industries Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Katakura Industries Co (KKRAF)?

A

The stock price for Katakura Industries Co (OTCPK: KKRAF) is $18.15 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 15:31:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Katakura Industries Co (KKRAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Katakura Industries Co.

Q

When is Katakura Industries Co (OTCPK:KKRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Katakura Industries Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Katakura Industries Co (KKRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Katakura Industries Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Katakura Industries Co (KKRAF) operate in?

A

Katakura Industries Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.