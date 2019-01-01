Katakura Industries Co Ltd is a Japan-based company. It operates in five business divisions including textile, pharmaceutical, machinery related, real estate and other business. Its textile business includes clothing items and brand licenses including innerwear and legwear. The pharmaceutical business offers medicines centered on cardiac drugs and vitamin drugs. Machinery business is engaged in developing and proposing various products corresponding to environment-oriented based on cultivated technology. Real estate business is engaged in developing and leasing shopping centers, and comprehensive model home park sites. Katakura is also engaged in the production and sale of honey bees for breeding, agrochemicals, and sale of honey produced.