QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
KoKo Petroleum Inc is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the development of prolific oil and gas properties in the South Eastern United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KoKo Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KoKo Petroleum (KKPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KoKo Petroleum (OTCEM: KKPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KoKo Petroleum's (KKPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KoKo Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for KoKo Petroleum (KKPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KoKo Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for KoKo Petroleum (KKPT)?

A

The stock price for KoKo Petroleum (OTCEM: KKPT) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:56:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KoKo Petroleum (KKPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KoKo Petroleum.

Q

When is KoKo Petroleum (OTCEM:KKPT) reporting earnings?

A

KoKo Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KoKo Petroleum (KKPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KoKo Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does KoKo Petroleum (KKPT) operate in?

A

KoKo Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.