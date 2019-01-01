QQQ
Kesko Oyj is a Finland-based retail conglomerate that operates in three divisions: Grocery, Building and Technical, and Car. The Grocery segment provides the customers with K-food retailers running their locally tailored stores, acting in a chain business model. Chains include K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K. The Building and Technical Sector produces construction materials, leisure athletic goods, and infrastructure tools and operates out of Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, both in digital and brick-and-mortar stores. The Car division acts as an importer and leaser for various European car brands, including Volkswagen, SEAT, Audi, and Porsche as well as a seller of used cars online and in-store. The Grocery segment in Finland produces the most revenue.

Kesko Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kesko (KKOYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kesko (OTCPK: KKOYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kesko's (KKOYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kesko.

Q

What is the target price for Kesko (KKOYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kesko

Q

Current Stock Price for Kesko (KKOYF)?

A

The stock price for Kesko (OTCPK: KKOYF) is $33.8519 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 16:42:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kesko (KKOYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kesko.

Q

When is Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF) reporting earnings?

A

Kesko does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kesko (KKOYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kesko.

Q

What sector and industry does Kesko (KKOYF) operate in?

A

Kesko is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.