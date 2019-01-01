QQQ
Comjoyful International Co manages and operates healthcare clubs. The business activity of the group is to provide physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments in China. Its services include foot massage, body massage, spa, and other relaxing treatments. Geographically, the activities function through the region of China, and it derives revenue from the offering of the above-mentioned services.

Comjoyful International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Comjoyful International (KJFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comjoyful International (OTCPK: KJFI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Comjoyful International's (KJFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comjoyful International.

Q

What is the target price for Comjoyful International (KJFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Comjoyful International

Q

Current Stock Price for Comjoyful International (KJFI)?

A

The stock price for Comjoyful International (OTCPK: KJFI) is $0.252 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 16:01:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comjoyful International (KJFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comjoyful International.

Q

When is Comjoyful International (OTCPK:KJFI) reporting earnings?

A

Comjoyful International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Comjoyful International (KJFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comjoyful International.

Q

What sector and industry does Comjoyful International (KJFI) operate in?

A

Comjoyful International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.