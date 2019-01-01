The Kiyo Bank, Ltd provides banking products and services to individuals, corporations, and small businesses in Japan. Its branch network is concentrated between Wakayama prefecture and Osaka prefecture, with a small number of branches in Nara prefecture and Tokyo. The bank generates almost all revenue domestically. The core revenue driver is banking products which include deposits, loans, insurance, pensions, investment trusts, Internet banking, farm banking, and credit and debit cards. The bank also offers other services such as mergers and acquisition advisory, securities investment and trading of government bonds.