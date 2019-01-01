QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
12M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
183.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Kisses From Italy Inc is focused on developing a fast-casual food dining chain restaurant business. It offers deli paninis including fresh cheese Panini, prosciutto, salami, calicollo, bresaola, and turkey paninis. The company also offers espresso, cappuccino, and other coffee drinks, soft drinks, bottled water, and juices, as well as various flavors of granite.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kisses From Italy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kisses From Italy (KITL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kisses From Italy (OTCQB: KITL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kisses From Italy's (KITL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kisses From Italy.

Q

What is the target price for Kisses From Italy (KITL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kisses From Italy

Q

Current Stock Price for Kisses From Italy (KITL)?

A

The stock price for Kisses From Italy (OTCQB: KITL) is $0.065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kisses From Italy (KITL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kisses From Italy.

Q

When is Kisses From Italy (OTCQB:KITL) reporting earnings?

A

Kisses From Italy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kisses From Italy (KITL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kisses From Italy.

Q

What sector and industry does Kisses From Italy (KITL) operate in?

A

Kisses From Italy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.