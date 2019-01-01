QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Kish Bancorp Inc operates as a bank. It offers various services such as checking, savings, loans, online banking, and others. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income. The Company generates commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial mortgage, residential real estate, and consumer loans and deposit services to its customers.

Kish Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kish Bancorp (KISB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kish Bancorp (OTCQX: KISB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kish Bancorp's (KISB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kish Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Kish Bancorp (KISB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kish Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Kish Bancorp (KISB)?

A

The stock price for Kish Bancorp (OTCQX: KISB) is $36.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:54:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kish Bancorp (KISB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Kish Bancorp (OTCQX:KISB) reporting earnings?

A

Kish Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kish Bancorp (KISB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kish Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Kish Bancorp (KISB) operate in?

A

Kish Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.