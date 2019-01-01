ñol

KKR Inc Opps Fund
(NYSE:KIO)
13.00
0.33[2.60%]
At close: May 27
12.46
-0.5400[-4.15%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.76 - 13
52 Week High/Low12.31 - 17.05
Open / Close12.78 / 13
Float / Outstanding- / 20.3M
Vol / Avg.100.8K / 78.6K
Mkt Cap264.4M
P/E3.98
50d Avg. Price13.65
Div / Yield1.26/9.94%
Payout Ratio39.62
EPS-
Total Float-

KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO), Dividends

KKR Inc Opps Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash KKR Inc Opps Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.09%

Annual Dividend

$1.26

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

KKR Inc Opps Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for KKR Inc Opps Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for KKR Inc Opps Fund ($KIO) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO)?
A

KKR Inc Opps Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) was $0.10 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

