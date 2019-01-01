Kikkoman is the largest soy sauce manufacturer in Japan, with extensive geographic reach. Its soy sauce, manufactured using the traditional Japanese natural brewing process, claims more than half of the market in the U.S. and a third in Japan. Other products include Japanese condiments, soy milk, beverages, and processed foods marketed under the Del Monte brand in Japan/Asia and Oceania. Wholesale of Oriental foods globally is a second pillar of overseas growth. The overseas business contributes more than 60% of group sales and more than two thirds of profits. It is looking to accelerate sales of soy sauce in South America in 2020s.