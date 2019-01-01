QQQ
Kikkoman is the largest soy sauce manufacturer in Japan, with extensive geographic reach. Its soy sauce, manufactured using the traditional Japanese natural brewing process, claims more than half of the market in the U.S. and a third in Japan. Other products include Japanese condiments, soy milk, beverages, and processed foods marketed under the Del Monte brand in Japan/Asia and Oceania. Wholesale of Oriental foods globally is a second pillar of overseas growth. The overseas business contributes more than 60% of group sales and more than two thirds of profits. It is looking to accelerate sales of soy sauce in South America in 2020s.

Kikkoman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kikkoman (KIKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kikkoman (OTCPK: KIKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kikkoman's (KIKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kikkoman.

Q

What is the target price for Kikkoman (KIKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kikkoman

Q

Current Stock Price for Kikkoman (KIKOF)?

A

The stock price for Kikkoman (OTCPK: KIKOF) is $78.1 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 19:35:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kikkoman (KIKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kikkoman.

Q

When is Kikkoman (OTCPK:KIKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Kikkoman does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kikkoman (KIKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kikkoman.

Q

What sector and industry does Kikkoman (KIKOF) operate in?

A

Kikkoman is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.