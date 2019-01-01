QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.3K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.58%
52 Wk
21.09 - 29.3
Mkt Cap
11.2B
Payout Ratio
10.51
Open
-
P/E
19.46
EPS
0.26
Shares
524.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Kion Group is the number-two forklift truck manufacturer globally, after Toyota, and the number-one global warehouse automation equipment supplier. The Germany-headquartered company gets 70% of its revenue from the sale of new forklifts and maintenance services. Another roughly 30%, and growing portion, comes from warehouse automation equipment under the Dematic division, which caters to sectors such as e-commerce, third-party logistics, and supermarkets. Kion's forklift trucks and warehouse equipment service the same end markets.

KION GROUP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KION GROUP (KIGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KION GROUP (OTCPK: KIGRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KION GROUP's (KIGRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KION GROUP.

Q

What is the target price for KION GROUP (KIGRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KION GROUP

Q

Current Stock Price for KION GROUP (KIGRY)?

A

The stock price for KION GROUP (OTCPK: KIGRY) is $21.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KION GROUP (KIGRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KION GROUP.

Q

When is KION GROUP (OTCPK:KIGRY) reporting earnings?

A

KION GROUP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KION GROUP (KIGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KION GROUP.

Q

What sector and industry does KION GROUP (KIGRY) operate in?

A

KION GROUP is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.