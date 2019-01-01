Kion Group is the number-two forklift truck manufacturer globally, after Toyota, and the number-one global warehouse automation equipment supplier. The Germany-headquartered company gets 70% of its revenue from the sale of new forklifts and maintenance services. Another roughly 30%, and growing portion, comes from warehouse automation equipment under the Dematic division, which caters to sectors such as e-commerce, third-party logistics, and supermarkets. Kion's forklift trucks and warehouse equipment service the same end markets.