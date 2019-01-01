QQQ
Kier Group PLC is a construction, services, and property company that builds and maintains projects for various sectors. Its design and engineering capabilities meet the specifications for public and private customers. The construction segment works in both the public and private sectors through local bases and offers national coverage for its clients. The infrastructure services segment is focused on four main markets: highways, utilities, infrastructure, and rail. The last segment is the property segment, which invests and develops schemes and sites across the United Kingdom. Kier plans to divest from this segment to free up capital for the other segments. The U.K. accounts for most of its revenue, with the rest split among the Americas, Middle East, and Far East.

Kier Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kier Group (KIERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kier Group (OTCPK: KIERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kier Group's (KIERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kier Group.

Q

What is the target price for Kier Group (KIERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kier Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Kier Group (KIERF)?

A

The stock price for Kier Group (OTCPK: KIERF) is $1.49 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 14:44:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kier Group (KIERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kier Group.

Q

When is Kier Group (OTCPK:KIERF) reporting earnings?

A

Kier Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kier Group (KIERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kier Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Kier Group (KIERF) operate in?

A

Kier Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.