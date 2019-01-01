Kier Group PLC is a construction, services, and property company that builds and maintains projects for various sectors. Its design and engineering capabilities meet the specifications for public and private customers. The construction segment works in both the public and private sectors through local bases and offers national coverage for its clients. The infrastructure services segment is focused on four main markets: highways, utilities, infrastructure, and rail. The last segment is the property segment, which invests and develops schemes and sites across the United Kingdom. Kier plans to divest from this segment to free up capital for the other segments. The U.K. accounts for most of its revenue, with the rest split among the Americas, Middle East, and Far East.