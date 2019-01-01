QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.55 - 2.03
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd is an electronic materials manufacturer engaged in the production of laminates. The group is organized into three main operating divisions that are the manufacturing and sale of laminates, properties, and investments. The laminate segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The company's products include Glass Epoxy Laminates, Paper Laminates, Upstream Materials, and others. The company operates in China, Asian countries, Europe, and America, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kingboard Laminates Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (KGBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (OTCPK: KGBLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingboard Laminates Hldgs's (KGBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (KGBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (KGBLF)?

A

The stock price for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (OTCPK: KGBLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (KGBLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs.

Q

When is Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (OTCPK:KGBLF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingboard Laminates Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (KGBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingboard Laminates Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingboard Laminates Hldgs (KGBLF) operate in?

A

Kingboard Laminates Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.