Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.99
Mkt Cap
17.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
49.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Kenilworth Systems Corp is a leader in developing state of the art online wagering technology for casino clients. The company uses systems which are provide highly secure connection between a casino and a client that transmits real time high-definition video directly from a live game to the client; and carries two-way game and player-specific wagering data. The business activities are functioned through Las Vegas and London.

Kenilworth Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kenilworth Systems (KENS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kenilworth Systems (OTCPK: KENS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kenilworth Systems's (KENS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kenilworth Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Kenilworth Systems (KENS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kenilworth Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Kenilworth Systems (KENS)?

A

The stock price for Kenilworth Systems (OTCPK: KENS) is $0.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:43:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kenilworth Systems (KENS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kenilworth Systems.

Q

When is Kenilworth Systems (OTCPK:KENS) reporting earnings?

A

Kenilworth Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kenilworth Systems (KENS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kenilworth Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Kenilworth Systems (KENS) operate in?

A

Kenilworth Systems is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.